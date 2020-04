(4/6/20) - Michigan is now third in the US for completing the 2020 census.

The 'Be Counted' campaign announced more than 51 percent of people living in the state have finished their census.

Midland and Bay Counties both ranked in the top 10 counties in the state for completion.

The census will determine where $675 billion in federal funds will go.

The census is usually due by April 1.

But that deadline was extended to August because of COVID-19.