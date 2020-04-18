Stay Home, Stay MIndful: Free online meditation & sleep exercises

(4/18/20) - There was a new, online mindfulness collection designed to help Michiganders cope in the coronavirus pandemic.

The app Headspace created the free 'Stay Home, Stay MIndful' exercises.

It said it's science-backed meditation and mindfulness collection could help people reduce stress and negative emotions, as well as increase compassion and resilience.

It included meditation for adults and children, along with sleep experiences.

Headspace said the goal was to help Michiganders stress less, move more, and sleep soundly.

Click here for the collection.