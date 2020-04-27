MI reports 37,778 coronavirus cases and 8,342 recoveries

(4/27/20) - The state said Michigan currently had close to 38,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

It said there were 575 new cases reported Sunday, making the total 37,778.

The state said there were 41 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,315.

The total number of recoveries as of April 24 was 8,342.

It said Michigan's overall fatality rate was nine percent.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Saturday:

-- Genesee, 1467 cases and 161 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and four deaths.

-- Saginaw, 558 cases, 43 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

-- Arenac, 16 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 115 cases, two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Clare, 10 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 11 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, eight cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Huron,13 cases, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Iosco, 33 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Isabella, 55 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 165 cases and 24 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

-- Midland, 52 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, nine cases, which is an increase of one case.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 13 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 34 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 130 cases, seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Tuscola, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of one case.