57-year-old dies after crash on M-71 in Shiawassee County

(8/29/2019) - A 57-year-old Corunna man died Wednesday after a teen driver turned into his car on M-71.

Police say Kent Wade was driving a Chevrolet Impala north on M-71 around 3:05 p.m. when an 18-year-old girl from Durand turned left off Kirby Road and hit his car.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the teen stopped at the stop sign for drivers on Kirby Road at M-71. She apparently didn't see Wade's car and drove into him.

Investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Wade was wearing a seat belt.

Police were still investigating the crash on Thursday.