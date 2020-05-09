Bay County Sheriff: Two men working on disabled farm trailer hit and killed

BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - (5-9-20) - The Bay County's Sheriff's Office said two men working on a disabled farm trailer were hit by a car and killed.

It said it happened just after 3 pm Friday in Mount Forest Township.

Deputies said a car crossed over the center line on Cody Estey Road and hit the two victims.

Investigators said 57-year-old David Troy Wright of Standish was pronounced dead at the scene, and 65-year-old Steven Norris Milliman of Pinconning died at the hospital.

No word yet on what led to the crash or if the driver will face charges.

 
