MI: More than 3,500 volunteers complete training for contact tracing

(5-9-20) - The state said more than 3,500 volunteers had completed training for contact tracing amid the pandemic.

It said contracts had also been approved for Rock Connections, LLC for volunteer management, as well as Deloitte for technology integration.

The volunteers will identify people affected by COVID-19, then interview friends, families, and other close contacts about their symptoms and health.

The state said volunteers will call close contacts for daily check-ins. It said calls will be made seven days a week for the next six to 12 months.

A press release said volunteers will provide information about steps that those who were exposed should take to monitor their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state says volunteers will also log responses to determine if the person was symptomatic for COVID-19 and needed to be referred to other public health teams for additional follow-up.

Click here for information on Michigan volunteer opportunities in the pandemic.