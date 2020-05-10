Deputies say driver was high when he led them on a 13-mile chase

(5-10-20) - Tuscola County deputies said tire spikes were used to stop a driver who refused to pull over.

They said the chase started a little before 12:30 Saturday morning in Wells Township.

The sheriff's office said a man was speeding on Hurds Corner Road. Deputies said they tried to stop him, but he took off and led them on a 13-mile chase.

They said Kingston police put out the spikes.

According to investigators, the 59-year-old Kingston man was high when he was arrested. He was also accused of having cocaine and driving on a suspended license.

