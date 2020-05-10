State Police mourn the loss of a Mid-Michigan trooper

(5-10-20) - State police said a detective in remission from leukemia has died.

The GoFundMe page for Detective Justin Matinkhah said he died Saturday at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor.

It said Matinkhah had been in remission from leukemia for more than two years. According to the GoFundMe page, he collapsed on May 4 while getting ready for work. It said he went into cardiac arrest again at the hospital and had been transferred to U of M Hospital in critical condition.

State Police said Matinkhah worked on the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team. He is survived by his wife and their two young children.