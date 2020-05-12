Gift card giveaway brings over $17,600 to Fenton businesses

(5/12/2020) - What started as a push to help other small businesses turned into something much bigger.

"It was fun it took off pretty quickly," said Debbie McIntyre, First Choice Heating & Cooling office manager.

In mid-April, First Choice Heating and Cooling's started their gift card giveaway program.

Where they would matched up to $50 per person for a gift card to a local Fenton business.

Fast forward about a month later, the results exceeded even their wildest expectations.

In the sum of over $17,600 dollars in revenue for local businesses.

"Some people spent over $200 in gift cards, but we were only matching up to $50. So a lot of people spent above and over what we were matching. So our portion of it was a little over $8,000 and the rest was what people purchased above and over what we were matching," said McIntyre. "Hopefully this helped keep of these businesses alive."

Their generosity for sure was felt around the community, especially Allure Hair Company.

"I think it's a testament to the strength of our community and that another small business is willing and able to help other small businesses in the area," said Brittany Brady, salon manager at Allure Hair Company.

Since they're closed due to Governor Whitmer's Executive "Stay at Home Order," the gift card giveaway was a nice and needed surprise.

"Everyone here is independent so whether it was their client purchasing the gift cards for future services or a mother's day gift or they're going to use it for products either way it's going to support the salon as a whole but everyone here being an independent contractor too," said Brady.

Allure was just one of 46 different businesses to feel the love from the Fenton community, the others were:

-The Retreat

-Crust

-Carlsons Greenhouse

-Cancun

-The Laundry

-Corner Bar

-Sagebrush

-Relief & Resource

-Bridge Street Exchange

-Fenton House

-Lunas

-Beale St.

-Andiamo

-Eclections

-Fenton Open Book

-Vibe Well

-The Barn

-Habiba

-Honeyloft

-Rejuv Ave Spa

-Saganos

-Margie's Pantry

-Bangkok Peppers

-Gerychs

-Lakeside Lodge

-Uncle Rays

-Billmeier Camera

-Bostons

-California Nails

-Canadian Steak & Fish

-Cycle Fit

-Fenton Coney

-The Fireplace

-Johns Pizzeria

-Leos

-Spicer Orchards

-Stitches & Things

-Thai House Bistro

-Panera

-Fenton Hotel

-Fire Hall

-Ciao

-Midwest Mercantile

-Fenton Winery & Brewery

-Tropical Smoothie