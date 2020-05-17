MI sees increase in COVID-19 fatalities as death records are reviewed

(5/17/20) - Michigan reported an increase in COVID-19 fatalities as death records were reviews.

The state said there were 55 new deaths, up from 38 deaths on Friday.

It said 19 of the new deaths were identified by regular reviews of death certificate data.

According to the state, records that identified COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death were compared against all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.

It said, "If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website."

The latest numbers on Saturday showed Michigan had a total of 50,504 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,880 COVID-19 deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1845 cases, 230 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 903 cases, 97 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases, and three deaths.

-- Arenac, 30 cases, and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 234 cases, 15 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

-- Clare, 14 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 42 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

-- Huron, 41 cases, one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Iosco, 58 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 62 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 180 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 70 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 17 cases, which is an increase of one case.

-- Oscoda, five cases, and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 223 cases, 19 deaths, which is one less case.

-- Tuscola, 165 cases and 18 deaths, which is one less case, and an increase of one death.