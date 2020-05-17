MSP: Customer shot at Flint liquor store after attacking security guard

(5/17/20) - State police said a customer at a Flint liquor store was shot after he attacked a security guard during an argument tied to the coronavirus.

Investigators said it happened last Friday at Carpenter Road Liquor.

Troopers said the man and the guard argued about the limited access to the store in the pandemic.

They said the man hit the guard several times before the guard pulled out a gun.

According to State Police, when the man hit the guard again, the gun went off and a bullet hit the man in the ankle. Troopers said it appeared the bullet had ricocheted off the ground.

The investigation was ongoing.

