Lawmakers ask for State of Emergency declaration in Arenac and Gladwin counties

(5/22/20) - Some Michigan lawmakers said they were asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer for State of Emergency declarations because of widespread flooding.

Republican State Representative Jason Wentworth of Clare said Arenac and Gladwin counties needed the help.

He said he and Republican State Senator Jim Stamas wrote a letter Thursday to the governor.

Wentworth said the declaration would help make sure the communities were provided with crucial resources after severe flooding this week.

Whitmer already declared a State of Emergency for Midland County.

It was also backed by President Donald Trump.

Trump had authorized Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the county.

