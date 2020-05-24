Local leaders grateful for volunteer requests and donations for flood victims

(5/24/20) - Local leaders said volunteer requests and donations from around the nation will help families affected by the recent, historic floods.

They expressed their gratitude and said many generous Michiganders were also turning out to support flood victims.

Thousands of people in Mid-Michigan were impacted by the record-breaking floods and dam failure last week.

Donations and many others things were still needed. Local leaders said the best way to help families is to contact the United Way of Midland County. The non-profit is coordinating all of the efforts.

Click here to get details on how to help and where to make donations. People in Michigan could also call 211 for more details.