Michigan Congressional leaders answering your questions live on ABC12

(6/1/2020) - Congressional leaders from across Michigan are joining together for a special statewide TV event.

They'll answer your questions about the coronavirus and the recent protests during the State of Michigan Virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

We expect to hear answers about schools, jobs and the unrest and protests occurring in several communities across Michigan.

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are expected to attend, along with Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland.

The town hall is coming from the WOOD TV8 studios in Grand Rapids in partnership with WLNS-TV in Lansing and WJMN-TV in Marquette.

ABC12 will air the one-hour town hall live beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.