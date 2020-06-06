Extra food assistance extended for Michigan families in need

(6/6/20) - The state said additional food assistance would continue to be available in June for families struggling in the pandemic.

It said Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service had approved the extension for about 350,000 families.

Michigan had already announced additional food assistance would be available for those who qualified in March, April, and May.

The state said eligible clients would see the extra money on as a separate payment on their Bridge Card by June 30.

It explained the process in a press release:

Households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive additional benefits in June to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size. This change only applies to customers not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount. The 350,000 households that receive increased benefits represent close to 50 percent of the 729,669 of Michigan households that receive food assistance. The remaining households already receive the maximum benefit.

The table below shows the maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $194

Two Persons: $355

Three Persons: $509

Four Persons: $646

Five Persons: $768

Six Persons: $921

Seven Persons: $1,018

Eight Persons: $1,164

Click here to check the balance of a Michigan Bridge Card. You can also call 1-888-678-8914.