Exclusive ABC 12 / EPIC MRA Poll: Biden leads Trump by 12 points in Michigan

(6/7/20) - We are looking ahead to the 2020 election.

A new exclusive ABC 12 / EPIC MRA poll asked 600 Michigan voters who they would support if the election was held today.

In the race for the White House, the poll shows presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a lead over President Donald Trump 53 percent to 41 percent with 6 percent undecided.

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016.

We also asked voters about the U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Democrat Gary Peters leads Republican challenger John James 51 to 36 percent with 13 percent undecided. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percent.

Michigan voters also sounded off on how our elected leaders are dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Our exclusive poll also asked voters how they would rate the response of President Donald Trump and Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll shows 41 percent rated President Trump's response as positive.

It shows 58 percent gave the President a negative ranking - with one percent undecided.

When it comes to Governor Whitmer, 60 percent of voters gave her a positive ranking, and 40 percent giving her a negative rating. The survey has a margin of error of four percent.

