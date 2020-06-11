Court: Straits of Mackinac oil pipeline tunnel deal constitutional

(6/11/2020) - The Michigan Court of Appeals says the Legislature did not violate the state constitution by approving a deal to drill an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, a three-judge panel sided with a lower court that upheld the plan last November.

Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder made the deal with pipeline company Enbridge to build the tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac. Lawmakers approved the agreement in 2018, shortly before Snyder left office.

Attorney General Dana Nessel contends the bill authorizing the deal was unconstitutional because its provisions went far beyond what its title specified. The courts disagreed.