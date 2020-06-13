Kayak Flint still needs donations to meet $5,000 goal in pandemic

(6/13/20) - The Flint River Watershed Coalition said it still needed donations to meet a $5,000 fundraising goal by June 30.

The 'Kayak Flint' program worked to provide low-cost kayak rentals on the Flint River amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It said the $5,000 donation goal would be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through its MI Local Biz program, coordinated by Patronicity.

The coalition said the fundraising deadline was crucial. Organizers said they had to rethink operations because of the pandemic and would struggle to make ends meet without donations. The coalition said every dollar helped, and even donations of $5 or $10 would make a difference.

Kayak Flint said it served more than 500 people in its first full paddle season in 2019.

Organizers said rates for kayak rental and safety equipment were $10 for Flint residents and $20 for people who lived outside the city.

The group said several safety precautions were in place because of the coronavirus outbreak. It said face masks would be available for purchase, and all equipment and surfaces were sanitized between rentals. It also used touchless reservation and payment systems.

As of this writing, the fundraising campaign had raised more than $2,500 dollars. Click here to learn more or make an online donation.

