Benson: Voters need clear choices of how to vote in pandemic

(6/21/20) - Michigan’s chief election officer says she is cautiously optimistic about preparations for the 2020 elections amid the coronavirus outbreak, emphasizing the state can avoid failures seen elsewhere by giving people clear choices of how to vote absentee or in person.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office has recruited at least 2,000 workers for the August and November elections to address shortages due to veteran volunteers’ safety concerns and because local clerks will need extra staff to process a surge in absentee ballots.

She said encouraging people to vote by mail will not limit the ability to vote in person.

