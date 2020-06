(6/27/20) - Police in Midland said they were looking for information in a deadly hit and run investigation.

Investigators said an officer found a body in the road Friday near westbound U.S. 10 and Ashman Street.

At the time of this writing, police had not yet identified the person who was killed.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call Midland County Central Dispatch at 989-839-6466.