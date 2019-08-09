58 sex assault charges filed against former probation officer

(8/9/2019) - A former Saginaw County probation officer faces nearly 60 charges as he is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Ryan Purdy, 48, is charged with 29 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 29 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges were filed in Tuscola County.

Prosecutors say the charges are related to conduct that happened between 2013 and 2018, when the alleged victim was 15 to 18 years old. Investigators say Purdy lived in the same house as the victim at one time.

Purdy is a former Saginaw County probation officer, but left that job in 2003.