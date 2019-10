(10/9/2019) - A Saginaw man is charged with making a bomb threat at the Saginaw County Courthouse last month.

Police say 59-year-old James Wilder was at the courthouse on Sept. 19 for a hearing in his wife's criminal case. An employee allegedly heard him say he was going to put an explosive in the elevator.

A bomb sniffing dog searched the elevator later that day, but nothing suspicious was located.

Wilder faces up to four years in prison if convicted.