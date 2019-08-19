59-year-old dies after being thrown out of overturning vehicle

(8/19/2019) - Police say a 59-year-old Elsie man died Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle, flipped and crashed into a tree.

Mark Walter was driving south on Smith Road near Epton Road in Shiawassee County's Rush Township north of Owosso around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when he crashed, according to the sheriff's office.

Walter lost control of his vehicle, flipped and hit a tree, which caused him to get thrown out. He was pronounced dead of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Police were still investigating what led to the crash on Monday.