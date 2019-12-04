59-year-old dies after crash while passing pickup truck

(12/4/2019) - A 59-year-old man died after crashing his pickup truck while passing another pickup truck that was making a left turn Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Witzke of Rhodes was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on East Shearer Road in Mills Township around 4:30 p.m. when he tried to pass 39-year-old Michael May of Midland, who was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra.

May, who was also heading east on Shearer Road, slowed to make a left turn into a driveway. They collided as Witzke was passing, sending Witzke's truck careening off the road into a tree.

An ambulance rushed him to MidMichigan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. May and his 14-year-old passenger did not report any injuries.

Investigators are not sure whether Witzke was wearing a seat belt. They are awaiting toxicology test results to determine whether anyone was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The investigation remained under way Wednesday afternoon.