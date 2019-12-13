6 Mid-Michigan parks projects get share of $25 million state funding recommendations

(12/13/2019) - The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board is recommending approval of $25 million worth of grants for park, trail and open space improvements around the state.

The funding includes $11.5 million for improving existing parks and $14.1 million for acquiring land, including six projects in Mid-Michigan.

“Every year, millions of residents and visitors swim our lakes, hike our forests, bike our trails and connect with the outdoors in dozens of other ways” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Trust Fund support, this year and every year, ensures that those experiences are here for current and future generations.”

Mid-Michigan projects include:

-- $433,400 to acquire a 0.68-acre parcel of land in Caseville to expand public access to the Pigeon River and Lake Huron. The city is finalizing plans for developing the site in the future.

-- $300,000 to develop a splash pad, paths and other amenities at Saginaw County's 77-acre Haithco Recreation Area.

-- $300,000 for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to develop a public shooting range in Roscommon County. The site along the Roscommon-Ogemaw county line is located less than five miles from I-75.

The site's topography will allow for short and long distance target shooting. The Ogemaw Hills Sportsman Association will operate the range for the state.

-- $255,300 to develop the Buckeye Trailhead along the Gladwin to Beaverton Trail. The project also includes a small watercraft launch site for the Cedar River Water Trail.

-- $236,800 to build a trail connection from Bluebell Beach in Flint to the Iron Belle Trail under development in Flint. The new trail would extend from the park's south entrance.

The project also includes installing a universally accessible kayak launch at Bluebell Beach.

-- $173,000 to build a new bathroom facility at Wright Park in Alma with a universal accessible design. Existing bathrooms at the city's Riverside and Pine River-Conservation Park would be renovated.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund was established in 1976 to support conservation and outdoor recreation. Funding must be spent on public lands.

The money comes from development of oil and natural gas on public land. More than $1 billion has been granted to state and local government projects from the fund's 43-year history.

“Over the past 40-plus years, the Trust Fund has improved the quality of life for people in every county of Michigan,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Trust Fund grants have leveraged additional dollars from local government partners to expand outdoor recreation opportunities, ensure the conservation and protection of our natural resources and fuel Michigan’s economic growth.”

The $25 million worth of funding recommendations will be forwarded to the Michigan Legislature for approval before they go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.