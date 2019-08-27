6 arrests, 6 stolen guns recovered in Saginaw area

(8/27/2019) - Michigan State Police say six people were arrested and six stolen guns were recovered in the Saginaw area on Tuesday.

Police from several agencies served five search warrants throughout the day. Five adults and one juvenile were arrested during the sweep.

Investigators believe the six stolen guns came from a store robbed on Aug. 2. While Michigan State Police didn't name the store specifically, Showtime Guns & Ammo in Saginaw Township was robbed that day.

A total of 40 firearms were stolen from Showtime during the early morning hours of Aug. 2. Surveillance footage shows four people break into the store around 3 a.m., but nobody noticed the crime until a passerby discovered an open door at the store around 8 a.m.

Police say the investigation was continuing Tuesday and more arrests were expected. The break-in at Showtime may be related to other gun store thefts around Southwest Michigan, investigators say.