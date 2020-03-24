6 more Saginaw County residents diagnosed with COVID-19, health department says

(3/24/2020) - Six more Saginaw County residents tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, according to the health department.

The new patients bring the county's total number of coronavirus patients to eight. All of the new patients are in quarantine and being monitored, but health officials didn't release information about their ages and genders.

Saginaw County has tested 114 people for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, and 37 tested negative. Results for 69 tests were pending on Tuesday.

Statewide, more than 1,300 coronavirus cases were confirmed by Monday.