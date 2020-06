(6/1/2020) - Six people were injured in Saginaw as a man opened up fire during a block party.

The shootings happened around 10 p.m. Sunday the 1100 block of Essling Street.

Police say a large group of people were in the area when a man got out of a white Buick with a long gun and began shooting.

Six people were taken to an area hospital with minor gunshot wounds. The search for the suspect continued Monday evening.