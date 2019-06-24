6-year-old crediting with saving toddler's life in near-drowning

(6/24/2019) - Durand officials are crediting a 6-year-old boy for saving the life of a toddler who nearly drowned at the Walnut Hills Campground.

Jordan Williams, 6, is credited with saving a young boy from drowning in Durand.

Jordan Harris, the young hero, saw the little boy in distress and jumped in to save him.

"I was trying to climb up the slide. I saw him drowning I went -- I just like I jumped down to something, I got in the water and then I picked him up," Jordan said.

He believes the little boy was about 3 years old and Harris' mother, Kimberly, said the boy wasn't wearing a life jacket.

"I see him come up with a kid out of the water -- I mean just out of nowhere," Kimberly said of her son. "He was walking up with him and the little kid is flailing around and that and then he went to sit him down and he still couldn't touch."

It's hard to tell if the 6-year-old understands the gravity of his actions.

"I don't think so," Kimberly said. "He's just way too embarrassed about it and doesn't think he did anything that anybody else wouldn't do."

But saving a life? That's a big undertaking for a 6-year-old. The two say they never talked to the little boy's parents, but Jordan knew exactly where his mom was.

"He said she was in the water and she had her back to him, and I'm like so it can happen that fast," Jordan said.

That's a lesson his mom said demonstrates the importance of paying attention to your surroundings.

"I mean it is amazing that someone that young can do something like that," Kimberly said.

The Durand police chief and Jordan's teacher thought so too. They surprised his first grade classroom by giving Jordan a certificate and a stuffed animal.

Jordan will receive a certificate from the mayor at Tuesday's city council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.