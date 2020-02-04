60-year-old accused of embezzling $697,000 from Oakland Hills Country Club

(2/4/2020) - The 60-year-old president of a scholarship fund at Oakland Hill Country Club is accused of embezzling $697,000.

Craig Maass allegedly stole the money from the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust, which helps young caddies at the club afford further education.

Officials overseeing the scholarship fund discovered the alleged embezzlement in July while they were preparing IRS documents. They ordered a forensic audit, which showed $697,000 missing.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit believes Maass took money from the scholarship fund for personal use. He is charged with six counts of embezzlement over $100,000.

Maass was released on $700,000 bond after arraignment on Friday while awaiting another court hearing on Feb. 10. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $2 million in fines if convicted.

The Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust has awarded more than $1 million to the club's caddies over 40 years using donations from members of the Oakland Hills Country Club.