60-year-old charged with elder abuse after cousin found in 'filthy' conditions

(9/30/2019) - A 60-year-old man is charged with elder abuse after investigators found his older cousin living in "filthy" conditions, according to Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.

Christopher Mukdsi was taking care of his cousin, who suffers from dementia. Mukdsi lives with his cousin rent free in the home on Arlington Avenue in Flint in exchange for taking care of him.

Investigators released photos Monday showing their home in disarray with unsanitary conditions in the kitchen.

"When we arrived on the scene, we discovered the house was filthy. It was filled with mouse feces, rotten food, maggots, same thing, flies, trash," Sheriff Pickell explained.

The Genesee County Sheriff calls it a hoarders house. He said Adult Protective Services tipped off his office.

Mukdsi is facing one count of fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse. Pickell said the abuse happened for two years and this is not the first time Mukdsi has faced similar allegations.

"It's a sad case and there's gotta be something wrong with him," Sheriff Pickell said. "I don't know what it is, but to do the same thing..."

Court records show Mukdsi was charged in 2009 with the death of his mother. The Sheriff said he was her caretaker; and when the 5-foot-4-inch woman died, she weighed just 63 pounds.

In January 2010, Mukdsi agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced to time served 316 days.

"I can't tell you what my reaction is because I don't think it's printable," the Sheriff said.

Mukdsi is out on bond and was home at the time we stopped by.

Through a closed door, he said, "I have no comment at the advise of my attorney. Please go away."

If you believe you're a victim of or you've witnessed elder abuse, please call the state hotline number at 1-800-24-ABUSE, or the Genesee County hotline at 810-257-3422.

The sheriff's office has a few safety tips for seniors, including: never give out personal information over the phone and always shred sensitive paperwork, never throw it out.

