$61 million project to rebuild I-75 and M-46 interchange up for discussion

(1/21/2020) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to unveil plans next week for widening part of I-75 in the Saginaw area and rebuilding the M-46 interchange.

The $61 million project will expand two miles of I-75 from three lanes to four lanes in both directions between Hess Avenue and the south interchange with I-675, along with rebuilding the M-46 interchange.

Work is expected to start this spring with reconstruction of the M-46 bridge over I-75 and the interchange ramps. M-46 will be rebuilt between Outer Drive and Nexteer Automotive.

Most of the work on rebuilding I-75 is planned for the 2021 construction season. All of the work should be completed by the spring of 2022.

MDOT and the primary contractor, CA Hull, are hosting an open house at the Buena Vista Township Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28 to show off final designs and discuss the effects on traffic during various phases.

The public meeting will take place as an open house, so nobody has to stay for the full two hours.