61-year-old accused of hitting wrecker operator faces prison if convicted

(1/8/2020) - A 61-year-old woman has been charged with causing a crash that injured a wrecker operator in Iosco County on New Year's Eve.

She is charged with failure to use due care while passing an emergency vehicle, causing injury. The charge carries up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

Darwin Goff, the 62-year-old wrecker operator from Iosco County's Baldwin Township, was listed in stable condition after the crash around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 31.

Police say Goff was working to pull a vehicle out of the ditch along M-55 near Binder Road with Iosco County Sheriff's Office patrol cars parked on either side of the scene with their emergency lights flashing.

Investigators say the 61-year-old lost control of her full-size pickup truck on the icy and snow-covered roadway as she approached the scene and hit Goff, who was walking outside his truck.

The sheriff's office says she was traveling too fast for conditions.

Goff was rushed to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City and later transferred to Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw for more intensive treatment.

The woman turned herself in to the sheriff's office on Wednesday and was released on $5,000 bond. She is not being named because she hasn't been arraigned in court.