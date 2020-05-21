61-year-old lying in Oakland County street hit and killed by minivan

(5/21/2020) - A pedestrian lying in a northern Oakland County neighborhood street died Wednesday after he was hit by a car leaving a driveway.

The 61-year-old victim was lying in the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive around 8:15 p.m. when a woman backed a Chrysler minivan out of a driveway and headed east, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The woman driving the minivan did not see the man lying in the roadway and drove over him, police say. Witnesses reported seeing the man in the road before she backed out of the driveway.

Oxford Township firefighters were unable to save the man's life and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Relatives told investigators that the 61-year-old may have suffered a medical emergency before he was hit. Police are investigating whether alcohol use may have been a factor, according to the sheriff's office.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office is planning an autopsy to determine what may have led to the incident.