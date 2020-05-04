62-year-old dies in Isabella County mobile home fire

(5/4/2020) - A 62-year-old man died in a mobile home fire in a rural area of Isabella County.

The fire was reported in the 2000 block of North Sherman Road in the Weidman area around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Police found the residence engulfed in flames when they arrived minutes later.

The victim's caretaker told police at the scene that the 62-year-old man, who was suffering from a terminal medical condition, likely was still inside.

The Nottawa Sherman, Deerfield and Barryton fire departments all responded to the blaze. They found the 62-year-old's body after extinguishing the fire.

Fire investigators from the Michigan State Police and Isabella County Sheriff's Office were working to determine was caused the fire on Monday. The victim's name was not released.