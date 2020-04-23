63-year-old charged with shooting death of man at Saginaw residence

(4/23/2020) - A 63-year-old man has been charged with open murder in the shooting death of a man on Thurman Street late Monday.

Jon P. LaFramboise is facing the murder charge, along with a weapons charge. He could face up to life in prison for murder with an additional two years for the weapons charge if he is convicted.

Police say LaFramboise shot and killed 37-year-old Jon Moore at his residence in the 600 block of Thurman Street near Brockway Road on the Saginaw's west side around 10 p.m.

LaFramboise was arrested Monday night after the incident and he remains in the Saginaw County Jail with no bond. Investigators have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.