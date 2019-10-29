63-year-old hit and killed in Oakland County roadway, dog found unharmed

(10/29/2019) - An Oakland County man died after he got hit by a car while crossing a road with his dog Tuesday morning.

The 63-year-old was walking his dog along Drahner Road near Brookside Court in Oxford Township around 6:25 a.m. when he crossed the road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A 21-year-old man from Oxford Township driving a Buick Enclave hit the victim near the double yellow line in the center of the road. Police say the 63-year-old was wearing a lighting device but crossed outside of a marked crosswalk.

The 21-year-old stopped and called 911 to summon help. The victim was rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after the crash.

Police located the dog unharmed near the scene and returned it to the man's family.

Investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. They were still working to determine what happened Tuesday evening.