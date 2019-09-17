$640,000 truck theft leads to juvenile petitions against two teenage suspects

(9/17/2019) - Two teens are facing nine charges apiece in connection with a night of crime early Sunday involving the theft of $640,000 worth of brand new General Motors pickup trucks.

Police still were looking for an unknown number of additional suspects in the brazen crime spree on Tuesday.

The teens are accused of breaking into an overflow parking lot owned by Precision Security near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Atherton Road early Sunday and stealing eight brand new Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks.

The trucks are valued at about $80,000 apiece.

The teens allegedly drove the stolen trucks through a security fence and returned three times to steal more. Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said investigators aren't sure how the teens got keys to the trucks.

A passerby called 911 after seeing the trucks driving away from the lot. Moments later, OnStar called the Genesee County 911 Communications Center to report one of the trucks crashed into the Sovita Credit Union ATM at 4411 Calkins Road in Flint Township.

Kaiser said it appears the teens were trying to gain access to the safe with cash inside the ATM.

The Flint Township Police Department was investigating that scene when OnStar called 911 again to report locating the stolen trucks in a wooded area behind Stalker Elementary School near Flushing Road and Mitson Boulevard.

When police converged on that scene, the suspects all fled on foot and on bicycles. Authorities arrested the two teens, but several other suspects got away.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the two teens remained in custody Tuesday after juvenile petitions were issued charging them with malicious destruction of property over $20,000, safe breaking and unlawfully driving away an automobile.

The teens were not identified because they are being charged as juveniles.