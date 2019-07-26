$65 million U.S. Navy ship to be named Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek

(7/26/2019) - The U.S. Navy is naming its newest $65 million towing, salvage and rescue ship in honor of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe from Mid-Michigan.

The Navy commissioned the new ship, which will be named USNS Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek. The name honors the history, service and contributions of the Saginaw Chippewa tribe, according Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

The Saginaw Chippewa are comprised of the Saginaw, Black River and Swan Creek bands. Ojibwe is referred to as Chippewa and Anishinabek is translated as "original people."

“I am deeply honored to announce that the history of the Saginaw Chippewa people will once again be part of Navy and Marine Corps history,” said Spencer. “The future USNS Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek honors the original people of modern day Michigan, with their original name, and will carry the proud Ojibwe legacy for decades to come.”

The Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek is the fifth U.S. ship to be named in honor of Native American nations.

“It’s a great honor to have the name and language of our people on a Navy ship,” said Chief Ronald Ekdahl of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. “We hold our veterans in high regard and we have a proud tradition of having many of our men and women provide service to our country.”

Gulf Island Shipyards near Houma, La., is building the ship for nearly $65 million as part of a fleet of up to six other towing, salvage and rescue ships. They will be assigned to the U.S. Military Sealift Command.

The Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek will have capability of towing vessels in the open ocean, supporting salvage operations and assisting submarine rescue missions when it enters service in the summer of 2021.