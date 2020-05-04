657 Michigan bars and restaurants get $3.3 million from liquor buyback

(5/4/2020) - Bars and restaurants suffering lost income during the coroanvirus pandemic are getting $3.3 million from Michigan's liquor buyback program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that 657 bars and restaurants statewide are taking part in the unique program through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Average assistance amounts to about $5,000.

The commission is offering to buy unused liquor and alcoholic beverages from establishments. They have 90 days after coronavirus emergency orders end to pay back the state before losing the liquor.

“I am pleased that through this innovative program, we can provide much-needed cash to hundreds of Michigan’s bars and restaurants that are struggling right now, to help tide them over until they’re open for business again,” Whitmer said.

Bar and restaurant owners had to apply for the program from April 14 to 24 before the Michigan Department of Treasury issued checks. Only liquor purchased before March 16 was eligible for the program.

“We’re extremely pleased to provide these neighborhood bars and restaurants across Michigan a financial lifeline they can count on in these uncertain times," said Pat Gagliardi, who is chair of the liquor control commission.