66-year-old Bay County man facing 2 child sex abuse charges

(7/24/2019) - A Bay County man is facing two child sex abuse charges.

Police arrested 66-year-old Larry Louis Letts of Bangor Townshiop and he was arraigned Wednesday on the following charges:

-- One count of possessing child sexually abusive material.

-- One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Letts was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit found he was sharing child pornography online.

Police seized digital evidence from his home and forensic examiners allegedly found the illegal materials.