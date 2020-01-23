66-year-old dies while repairing forklift at Saginaw County business

(1/23/2020) - A 66-year-old man died Thursday after a forklift he was repairing fell onto him, police say.

Monroe Nugent of Saginaw was working on the forklift alone at Vondette Roofing on Garfield Road in Freeland around 10:55 a.m. when the incident occurred, according to the Tittabawassee Township Police Department.

Nugent was pronounced dead when police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

Police and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating Nugent's death on Thursday afternoon. Investigators believe the case was an accident.