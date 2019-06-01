69-year old and 16-year old graduates share the stage at Academy West Alternative High School Commencement

(05/31/2019) - At just 16 years of age, Zarieah Hamlin will be enrolling at Mott Community College in the fall on a full ride scholarship.

She was awarded the scholarship at Friday night's commencement ceremony for Academy West Alternative High School.

This accomplishment did not come easy for the Flint teen.

Hamlin said her wake up call came when she found out she had failed the 9th grade. The devastating news coincided with her mother having just undergone major surgery.

"I have to work hard," Hamlin recalled thinking, "I have to get to where I have to be to make her proud, this isn't what I want."

Hamlin enrolled at Academy West Alternative High School, taking additional online classes, and finishing early.

She says her career goal is to become a math teacher. A decision that she reached in part, based on her positive experience with her instructor at Academy West.

Pastor and renowned gospel singer Marvin Winans told the graduates Friday night that what matters is not what others think about you, but what you think about yourself.

"If you think," Winans said, "and do the work that needs to make you successful, I can guarantee that out of this class, there will be some successful Flintstones that will change the world."

"Those that fall down, must get back up," said student speaker Peru Ivey, who students refer to as "Pops".

As the oldest graduate in the room, 69-year old Ivey said he ended up getting a job at 17 to help support his family.

He says he later earned a degree in theology, but it was his wife

who encouraged him to complete his high school diploma.

He completed his coursework through the Academy West Adult Education Program.

We asked him what advice he would offer to young people, to which he replied:

"Don't give up, no matter who tells you that you cannot do it, you can."

Advice that Ivey has taken to heart 52 years later.