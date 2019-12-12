69-year-old farmer run over by tractor and dies

(12/12/2019) - A farmer died in Saginaw County after his tractor ran over him Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. in a farm field on Pierce Road near Center Road in Kochville Township.

Police say the 69-year-old man was on his tractor when it became stuck in a field. He apparently got down from the tractor, tried to get the tractor unstuck, but it then ran over him.

Michigan State Police, who were still investigating the accident on Thursday, did not release the farmer's name.