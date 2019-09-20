6th person charged in Saginaw Township gun theft case

Another person has been charged in connection with last month's gun store heist in Saginaw Township.

57-year-old Leonard Dunbar is charged with receiving and conceiving stolen firearms.

Police believe the suspects who stole the 49 guns from Showtime Guns and Ammo last month brought them to Dunbar's home and the weapons were there for some time.

Only six firearms have been recovered.

Dunbar is the sixth person charged in this case.

Three teenagers who are accused of actually breaking into the store and stealing the guns have waived their right to a preliminary hearing within 21 days and remain in jail.

Two more juveniles are also expected to be charged in the case.

