7 Shiawassee County residents have recovered from coronavirus

(4/6/2020) - Nearly a third of coronavirus patients in Shiawassee County have recovered from the illness.

The county health department reported seven out of 24 patients are no longer showing symptoms of the COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. The remaining 17 patients are quarantined at home.

The Bay County Health Department is the only other Mid-Michigan agency to report the number of patients who have recovered. Two of the county's 30 patients are no longer showing symptoms.

The county's 24 coronavirus patients include 14 males and 10 females. They range in age from 15 to 73 years old, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department.

Health officials say some of the patients have underlying health conditions.

“This virus is affecting a variety of age groups," said Shiawassee County Health Officer Larry Johnson. "It is important for us to maintain social distancing by staying six feet away from others when going out for essential items like medications or groceries.”

He encouraged the public to abide by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order issued on March 16.

Anyone with questions about coronavirus can call a local hotline at 989-743-2460 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Employees can help residents with concerns or finding basic needs.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is operating a walk-in alternate care site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. The site is located at 826 W. King St. in Owosso.