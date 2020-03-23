7 more deaths, nearly 300 more cases of coronavirus reported in Michigan

(3/23/2020) - The number Michigan residents who died of coronavirus nearly doubled Monday while the number of presumptively positive cases continued its upward trajectory.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported seven more deaths from COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. All of them were in the Detroit area:

-- Three in Oakland County.

-- Two in the city of Detroit.

-- One each in Macomb and Wayne counties.

They bring Michigan's total death toll from coronavirus to 15. Only one death in Kent County has been outside the Detroit area.

Meanwhile, the total number of presumptive coronavirus cases increased by nearly 300 on Monday to a statewide total of more than 1,300. Michigan has the eighth most cases of all 50 states.

The Genesee County Health Department is reporting nine new presumptive cases Monday, bringing the county's total to 23 cases. Health officials say only nine of those 23 people were hospitalized.

No other new cases in Mid-Michigan were reported Monday.

Monday's new cases include the first in the Upper Peninsula with a case reported in Chippewa County.