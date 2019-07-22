7-year-old catching frogs with cousin falls into pond, drowns

(7/22/2019) - The 7-year-old who drowned in a Lapeer County pond on Saturday afternoon was catching frogs with his cousin when he waded in and went under, police say.

The cousins were at a family gathering on Oregon Road near Millville Road in Lapeer County's Elba Township when they walked a few hundred feet away to the 10 to 15-foot deep pond on the property.

The 6-year-old with him ran back to the gathering around 3:05 p.m. to tell adults that the 7-year-old fell in and went under water. The 6-year-old said the 7-year-old waded into the water to catch a frog when he fell.

Police and EMS personnel formed a human chain and got into the water to search along the shoreline while the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and K-9 Division responded.

A Michigan State Police trooper who was part of the human chain found the 7-year-old's body submerged around 3:30 p.m. near where the 6-year-old reported seeing him last.

Lapeer County EMS rushed the boy to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital while life-saving efforts continued. However, the 7-year-old was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m. in the hospital's Emergency Department.

An autopsy confirmed the boy's cause of death was drowning.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was continuing the investigation on Monday.