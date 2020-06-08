(6/8/2020) - More than 70% of confirmed coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered, based on the latest state statistics.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 42,041 patients out of 58,999 statewide have recovered by Monday. That represents an increase of about 4,000 recoveries since last week.

State health officials consider coronavirus patients who survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms as recovered. So the patients listed as recovered over the weekend reported symptoms starting before May 6.

Growth in the numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths also slowed over the weekend. Fewer than 200 new cases and 20 deaths were reported on Sunday and Monday statewide.

Michigan has a total of 5,673 deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Monday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

-- Genesee, 2,068 cases and 251 deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,110 cases, 110 deaths and 331 patients recovered.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death.

-- Bay, 344 cases, 26 deaths and 274 patients recovered.

-- Clare, 22 cases and two deaths.

-- Gladwin, 19 cases and one death.

-- Gratiot, 79 cases and 11 deaths.

-- Huron, 49 cases and one death.

-- Iosco, 95 cases and nine deaths.

-- Isabella, 78 cases and seven deaths.

-- Lapeer, 193 cases and 30 deaths.

-- Midland, 87 cases and nine deaths.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and one death.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths.

-- Shiawassee, 241 cases, 26 deaths and 191 patients recovered.

-- Tuscola, 201 cases and 25 deaths.