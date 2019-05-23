$700,000 grants helps MTA give more people rides to the doctor

(5/23/2019) - A Ride to Wellness gets the patient to a doctor appointment, hospital, pharmacy and even the grocery store, if needed.

"I wouldn't have had a way. I wouldn't have had a ride at all. I would have to either try to catch the bus, or you know, see if someone could make time," Lisa Mayes said.

She used the MTA service for the first time Thursday.

Mayes connected to them through the Genesee County Community Health Access Program, CHAP. They're one of several local agencies MTA has partnered with.

"The community - we just need another chance; and we need, you know, a way to help families that can't help themselves," she added.

Plus Mayes said, it's getting her out of the house, allowing her to actually make it to her appointment.

One, among many reasons why patients like Mayes struggle to get to the doctor's office.

"Across the country, the no show cancellation rate is between 40 to 60-percent. And you know, since we've started our service. We are now hearing that those numbers are going down," MTA CEO Ed Benning said.

He explained the service is helping the community age in place. Plus, they have car seats available if a family needs to be transported.

He expects by 2021, they'll be providing one to two thousand rides a day. A new federal grant is helping make that expansion possible.

"We're looking for every opportunity to perhaps be able to replace a few vehicles as we go through because the demand just continues to grow," Benning said.

Plus he said, the $734,752 federal grant will help them upgrade their phone app, making scheduling easier.

"We need to have an enhanced app to be able to work with the hospitals for what is a seamless process for people riding without paying cash fairs," he explained.

Vital improvements as the MTA works towards eventually opening up the service to the public.

